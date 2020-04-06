Woman names baby boy ‘Covid’

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:55 IST

A woman delivered a baby boy at the district hospital in Sadar locality, on Monday and named him ‘Covid’. She was subsequently asked to remain in the quarantine facility set up by the district administration till lockdown ends, officials said.

Due to lockdown, the couple was returning to their home in Nepal. However, the authorities stopped them and asked them to stay in quarantine until the lockdown ends. The woman’s husband is a migrant worker, who was working at a hotel in Faridabad.

“This woman, who had come from Nepal, was pregnant. But we could not allow her to go back because of the lockdown. Hence, we had admitted her to the district hospital where she was taken full care of and later delivered a baby boy,” additional district magistrate JP Gupta told news agency ANI.

Gupta said both the mother and the new-born were healthy and the hospital staff was taking good care of them. On being asked that the mother had named her boy ‘Covid’, the ADM said that he would not like to comment on that. “Every mother has the right to choose a name for her boy or girl,” he said.