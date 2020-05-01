e-paper
Woman scientist on Covid-19 testing duty turns positive in Varanasi

Woman scientist on Covid-19 testing duty turns positive in Varanasi

A woman scientist, 35, posted at Covid-19 testing lab in Varanasi tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

lucknow Updated: May 01, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The scientist was posted at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the department of microbiology, Banaras Hindu University.
The scientist was posted at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the department of microbiology, Banaras Hindu University.
         

With this fresh case, Varanasi toll jumped to 61. Eight of them have been cured, one died and 52 are under treatment.

Varanasi now has 25 corona hotspots.

“The scientist was posted at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the department of microbiology, Banaras Hindu University (BHU). According to initial information, she suffered infection from her home in Bagh Bariyar Singh locality of Varanasi’s Chetganj area,” said district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

“A member of her family was infected with fever a few days back. At present, he and other members of her family are fine. But, she developed fever like symptoms two days back. Thereafter, as per protocol of the testing lab, her sample was taken,” said Sharma.

Sample of all other persons who work in the laboratory was also taken.

Her report came positive while all other members of laboratory tested negative.

Sharma said that Bagh Bariyar Singh is being made 25th corona hotspot. Sampling of all the members of her family will be done and be sent for the testing. At the same time screening of all the people in buffer zone around the hotspot area will be done. Testing of the symptomatic people living in buffer zone will also be done.

DM said the BHU’s laboratory in which the woman scientist worked was testing samples from 13 districts, including Varanasi, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Bhadohi among others. After this case, the laboratory will be closed for three days and it would be sanitized thoroughly. The samples from 13 districts will not be taken at the laboratory.

He said that department of health has made alternative arrangements for testing of corona samples for 13 districts. For Varanasi and Chandauli, Lucknow’s King George Medical University has been fixed for the testing of the corona samples. In coming three days, the samples of Varanasi and Chandauli will be sent to the KGMU.

Sharma said that after three days, the testing will be done by a new team of doctors and staff recently undergoing training for the same. All the staff of the laboratory has been put in home quarantine.

According to a well placed source in BHU, around 10 members team worked in the laboratory.

District administrative officials and senior officials of the BHU administration spoke to the woman scientist and encouraged her to keep her morale high. All of them praised her for working continuously for these many days.

“Entire district is with her. All will pray that she get well soon and return home healthy,” said an official.

