World-class Tata cancer care in Kashi from May

A spick and span, centrally air-conditioned waiting hall, beautiful patient registration counter, sturdy and attractive steel benches and a grand entrance area with a beautiful park in front.

This is how the Railways’ cancer hospital in Varanasi will look when it opens to serve public from the first week of May in a new avatar. This new look comes in just six months of take-over of the railway hospital by Tata Trust.

Now this 180-bed Tata Memorial Centre facility and will be called Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (HBCH).

“HBCH will have all treatment facilities that are available at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. It will provide treatment and care to cancer patients of entire eastern region, who will now not have to travel to Mumbai for treatment,” a manager of the hospital project, who doesn’t wish to be named, said.

Tata Memorial Centre has already identified over 15 cancer specialists and over 50 nurses are being trained for cancer nursing.

Being re-built at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, this world class hospital will be the first of its kind in eastern India, which includes UP, Bihar and several other states.

The railways’ cancer hospital take-over by Tata Trust in November last year came at the behest of Varanasi parliamentarian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The hospital will be equipped with facilities like pathology, hemato-pathology, nuclear medicine, microbiology, medical oncology, cytopathology, radiation oncology, radio diagnosis, surgery, palliative medicine, digestive diseases, transfusion medicines, intensive care units etc, the project manager said.

The ground floor of the hospital was handed over to Tata Memorial Centre at a function on Wednesday. The other two floors are almost ready and finishing touches are being given to them.

“Initially it (hospital) will provide treatment for all types of cancer. But when Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya (MPMMM) Cancer Centre at BHU becomes functional, this hospital (Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital) will treat patients of blood cancer and children’s cancers only,” he said.

Construction of MPMMM cancer centre, to come up with an estimated cost of Rs 580 crore, is underway. It is likely to be functional by January 2019. The PM had laid its foundation in December 2016.