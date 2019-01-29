 Yogi Adityanath announces tax exemption for ‘Uri’ in UP
Yogi Adityanath announces tax exemption for ‘Uri’ in UP

lucknow Updated: Jan 29, 2019 17:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Allahabad
The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Allahabad, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting, told reporters.(ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give state GST exemption to Bollywood blockbuster ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Allahabad, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting, told reporters.

“This is a movie on the surgical strikes, the cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film is about the country’s valour and will instil a feeling of nationalism and patriotism... This will help the youth and all citizens of the country to see it,” Adityanath said.

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan in 2016 as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed lives of 17 Army personnel.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 17:46 IST

