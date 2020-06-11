e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Yogi Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Yogi Adityanath said reports should be taken from district magistrates and chief medical officers of those districts where health services were not up to expectations and steps should be taken steps on a priority basis to improve them.

lucknow Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with medics during his visit at a hospital during ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Azamgarh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with medics during his visit at a hospital during ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Azamgarh.(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to give special emphasis to health services in 10 districts of the state and said steps should be taken on priority to improve these facilities, if needed.

In a meeting with senior officers, the chief minister asked for special attention to the health services in Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Basti, an official statement issued here said.

Adityanath said reports should be taken from district magistrates and chief medical officers of those districts where health services were not up to expectations and steps should be taken steps on a priority basis to improve them.

He expressed satisfaction over the rise in testing capacity to 15,000 per day, and said this should be increased further. Mortality rate should be checked, he added.

The chief minister also asked for a medical review of the deaths from coronavirus infection so as to improve its treatment. He called for making the surveillance system more effective by further activating the monitoring committees in rural and urban areas.

He directed that development schemes of the Centre and the state government should be implemented, saying on one hand, this would provide employment to the labourers and workers, and on the other, it would help in ‘Navnirman’ of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath asked all commissioners to review the development schemes in their districts while also looking into the progress of these initiatives before the lockdown came into effect.

He asked them to hold regular dialogues with the DMs on the implementation of development schemes.

Stressing on strict compliance of social distancing norms, the chief minister said it should be ensured that people use face masks and that police patrolling continues.

It should also be seen that there is no crowding at any place, the CM ordered.

top news
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
Less than 1% people have coronavirus infection, says ICMR’s sero survey
Less than 1% people have coronavirus infection, says ICMR’s sero survey
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In