Yogi Adityanath ministry expansion, scheduled for Monday, deferred

The 43-member council of ministers in Uttar Pradesh, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, can have up to 60 ministers, 17 more than what it presently has.

lucknow Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
         

The much-awaited expansion of the Yogi Adityanath ministry, scheduled for Monday, has been deferred.

A senior government official confirmed that there won’t be any expansion on Monday.

Interestingly, another official who had earlier confirmed the ‘expansion’ and the time, later called up to retract his statement saying he had no “official knowledge” on the expansion.

A BJP leader said the critical health of former finance minister Arun Jaitley could have been a key factor in the expansion being deferred.

Sources in the government and the party had earlier confirmed the much-delayed expansion of the 29-month-old ministry was to take place on Monday.

The 43-member council of ministers, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, can have up to 60 ministers, 17 more than what it presently has.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 10:26 IST

