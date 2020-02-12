Yogi ‘advises’ women panel to publicise government schemes

lucknow

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:59 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked the members of state and national women commissions to play proactive role in publicizing central schemes such as Swachh Bharat.

Addressing a ‘women awareness campaign’ organised by the UP State Women Commission in Lucknow, the chief minister said women groups active at village level must spread a word on government schemes and women rights.

Responding to women commission members’ allegations of non-cooperation by police department officials, CM said mere summoning the district magistrate or other official won’t serve the purpose.

“Summoning the DM or engaging in other such formalities will not serve the purpose. We should have women group active on village level to spread a word about government schemes and women rights,” said the chief minister.

Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma claimed maximum numbers of complaints against cops for not dealing with women related issues come from Uttar Pradesh.

“They do not care to respond to our queries or notices,” she added.

State commission for women (SCW) vice chairperson Anju Chaudhary said, “During our tours as well as through the complaints filed by women in distress, police are non-cooperative. I urge chief minister to look into this matter.”

Chief minister later asked, “There are several schemes run by state as well as centre government. Have you ever publicized these schemes? Would women commission like to tell what role they played in Swach Bharat Abhiyan?”

The chief minister claimed that the government had been successful in punishing the criminals involved in crime against the women during the last six months.

“Every district magistrate and superintendent of police have been directed to hold a meeting with the district judge and identify the women-related crimes so that punishment could be ensured,” he added.

‘We think digital’ campaign launched

Lucknow: Facebook launched its ‘We Think Digital’ programme in Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with National Commission for Women (NCW) and Cyber Peace Foundation on the occasion of ‘Safer Internet Day’ on Tuesday.

The programme aims at providing digital literacy training to 1,00,000 women across seven states starting with Uttar Pradesh and expanding to Assam, West Bengal Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bihar.

“The internet has become a driver for change in the current age. These training modules will open doors of equal opportunities for women of Uttar Pradesh and together with Facebook we want to equip and educate people and help make a positive impact,” said UP’s cabinet minister Jai Pratap Singh.