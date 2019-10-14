e-paper
Yogi suspends District Magistrate, 5 others for irregularities in cow protection programme

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered disciplinary action against the suspended officials for alleged irregularities in the state’s cow protection programme .

lucknow Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspended five officials for alleged irregularities in cow protection programme.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspended five officials for alleged irregularities in cow protection programme.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended five officials, including the District Magistrate of Maharajganj for alleged irregularities in the state’s cow protection programme.

State Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari told reporters here on Monday that large scale irregularities had been found in the cow shelter in Maharajganj.

The suspended officials include the District Magistrate Amar Nath Upadhyaya, two Sub-Divisional Magistrates Devendra Kumar and Satya Misra, Chief Veterinary Officer Rajiv Upadhyaya and veterinary officer BK. Maurya.

“As per records, there should have been 2,500 cows in the shelter but only 900 were found during inspection. The officials could not explain the absence of cows,” Tiwari said.

The Chief Minister has also ordered disciplinary action against the suspended officials.

Moreover, the animal husbandry department owned 500 acres of land in the cow shelter, but it was found that 380 acres had been illegally leased out to a private holder.

The Gorakhpur Additional Commissioner had carried out the inspection.

Ujjwal Kumar has been appointed the new District Magistrate of Maharajganj.

