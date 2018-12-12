In one line, new MP lawmakers say Rahul Gandhi to decide on next CM

Madhya Pradesh’s newly elected Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has passed a one-line proposal that the Congress leadership will decide on who the state’s chief minister will be. The proposal was passed at a CLP meeting called by state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The two names that the party leadership is believed to be deciding between are that of Kamal Nath and State Congress campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On Tuesday, Kamal Nath had been quick off the block and had lost no time in staking the party’s claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and had sent a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel.

In his letter, he wrote, “the Congress party has emerged as the single largest party with majority support” and that “all the independent (candidates) have in addition assured support to the Congress party.”

Kamal Nath sought an appointment with Patel after the results are announced to “apprise you and form the next government in Madhya Pradesh”, thus making way for the party’s dramatic political comeback in the state after a hiatus of 15 years.

On Wednesday, with the results finally coming in early in the morning and with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) announcing support for the Congress, Kamal Nath met Governor Anandiben Patel and staked his party’s claim to form the government.

State Congress campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, state Congress coordination committee chairman Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, and former union minister Suresh Pachauri were among those who attended the CLP meeting today. Former defence minister AK Antony who has been appointed as the party observer for the state also attended the meeting.

At final count, the Congress has won 114 seats in Madhya Pradesh and has the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and independents, taking them well across the halfway mark of 116 to 121. In contrast, the BJP has won 109 seats in the state. In 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats, while the Congress had won a mere 58 seats. This time around, the BJP lost 56 seats, while the Congress gained 56 seats.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 18:46 IST