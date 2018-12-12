Who will be next Rajasthan CM? Over to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan’s newly-elected Congress legislators on Wednesday asked party president Rahul Gandhi to decide the state’s chief minister. The Congress has two prominent front-runners for the leadership role, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

“A resolution has been passed by the members in legislature party meeting. The final decision on the chief minister’s name will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi,” a Congress leader said, reported PTI news agency.

Ex-chief minister Gehlot proposed the resolution, Pilot seconded it.

AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande and party’s observer KC Venugopal also sought individual opinion of party MLAs in the meeting, the news agency said.

According to PTI, a Congress delegation will meet Governor Kalyan Singh at 7 pm to stake claim for forming the government in Rajasthan.

“The governor has given an appointment to a Congress delegation at 7 pm today,” Raj Bhawan sources said. The delegation will be led by the chief ministerial candidate to be decided by Gandhi on the basis of feedback from the MLAs.

The Congress won 99 seats out in the 200-member assembly where polling on one seat was deferred due to the death of a candidate, up from 21 in the 2013 elections. Ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat to take the total to 100 seats -- the required number to form a government.

While the BJP declined drastically from 163 to 73, Mayawati’s BSP, which was contesting separately, won six seats and has offered support to the Congress. The remaining 20 seats were won by independents.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 15:45 IST