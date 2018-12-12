Election results 2018: Will support Congress in MP, Rajasthan to keep BJP out: BSP chief Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will support the Congress and help it form the government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This was announced on Wednesday by the BSP chief Mayawati who said that her party had contested the elections to prevent the BJP from coming to power.

“Sadly our party was unable to do this. I’ve got to know that the BJP is even now trying to cobble together a coalition to return to power in Madhya Pradesh. To keep BJP out of power we have agreed to support Congress in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan, even though we don’t agree with many of their policies,” she said.

#WATCH: "To keep BJP out of power we have agreed to support Congress in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan, even though we don't agree with many of their policies,"says Mayawati, BSP #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/1gr6RFRZHO — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

When the final assembly elections results came in early on Wednesday morning, the Congress at 114 seats in Madhya Pradesh needed 2 more seats to be able to stake claim to forming a government. In Rajasthan, the party had won the election with 100 seats - the exact halfway mark of the assembly - in its kitty.

The BSP has won 2 seats in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan it has won 6 seats. With BSP’s support, the Congress will reach the required number of 116 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 11:03 IST