Mizoram assembly polls: Chakma community set to bet on BJP

The Chakmas, a minority group living on the margins in Mizoram and branded “illegal immigrants” by influential Mizo organisations, may look to the BJP in the polls on November 28.

“The Chakmas are a majority in two seats and we are confident that we will win both,” said Hemanta Larma, the BJP in-charge for the two Chakma majority seats of West Tuipui and Tuichawng.

On Friday, home minister Rajnath Singh addressed three rallies in Mizoram including one in Kamla Nagar, the centre of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

In the CADC polls held earlier this year, the BJP managed to win five of the 20 seats forcing the Congress to form an alliance with it. The council, however, is now in a limbo as Congress members have pulled out of the alliance. The decision to suspend the council is pending with the Governor. Recently, influential Mizo NGOs hit the streets and demanded abolition of CADC. “The Congress has polarised the electorate,” said Larma.

The Congress claims that it will win both the Chakma-majority constituencies. Zoramthanga, former CM and MNF president, said, “Let them claim as many seats they will win.”

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 23:40 IST