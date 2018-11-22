Mizoram polls: NPP plays tribal, Christian card to expand footprint

From a Meghalaya-centric party till a few years ago, the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) has emerged as the biggest regional outfit in the northeast.

It is in power in Meghalaya and is part of the coalition governments in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh though not on a similar scale as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has become the biggest political force in the northeast in the past two years. From being a marginal player, the party has formed governments in four states of the region and is part of the ruling coalition in another two.

Founded in 2013 by former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma and now steered by his sons Conrad and James, the NPP doesn’t have much presence in Mizoram, but it is hoping to play a role similar to ones it had after the elections in Manipur and Nagaland.

That is by appealing to the tribal and religious sentiments of voters in the poll-bound state as evident in its leaders’ speeches.

Addressing political rallies in Vairengte and Kolasib constituencies on Wednesday, NPP president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma pitched his party as the only one working for tribals and Christians.

“We are a party for the tribals and are working hard to restore our identity as one voice from the northeast. There is a need for all tribals in the region to come together under the NPP banner,” Sangma, who belongs to the Garo tribe of Meghalaya, told voters.

The NPP is contesting from nine of the 40 totals seats in the assembly. Christians comprise 87% of Mizoram’s population and 39 of the total 40 seats are reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.

While the NPP is the leading partner in Meghalaya’s ruling coalition with 20 seats, it won four seats in Manipur and two in Nagaland and joined governments headed by the BJP and Nationalists Democratic Progressive Party respectively.

The BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

In July this year, seven of the nine MLAs of Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the NPP in Arunachal Pradesh and the party became part of the BJP-led government in that state.

“Mizoram has always been in the NPP’s focus for nearly two years now. We have got a very good response, especially from youths. It seems Mizoram will have a hung assembly this time and in that scenario, we will play a key role,” said NPP national general secretary in-charge of Mizoram Dr Lalrintlunga Jahau.

Like previous elections, this time too there will be a direct fight for power between ruling Congress and Mizo National Front. The state has never had a hung assembly in the past seven elections since state formation in 1987.

“Like the BJP, NPP doesn’t have any roots in the state. If any of their candidates win it would be purely on the basis of that person’s capabilities and not because of the party,” said J Doungel, professor of political science at Mizoram University.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:13 IST