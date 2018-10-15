10 inspiring quotes to battle Monday blues

Monday marks the beginning of the week with endless possibilities. Of course, that’s not how most of us prefer to look at this day, and the phrase which we normally think of is ‘Monday blues.’ But that’s where our perspective needs to change.

If you begin the week with full force, you obviously shall be able to achieve much more in life. Yes, we realise that Mondays can be stressful, as it takes time to get back to work mode, but proper planning can always lessen that blow.

Also, so that we develop a positive attitude, here are 10 quotes which will help in boosting your motivation levels:

Either you run the day or the day runs you- Jim Rohn, American author and entrepreneur

People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily –Zig Ziglar, American author

Don’t wait on perfect conditions for success to happen; just go ahead and do something –Dan Miller, American mixed martial artist

New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings –Lao Tzu, Chinese philosopher and writer

What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise –Oscar Wilde, Irish poet and playwright

You’re 100% responsible for your life. Stop whining and do something about it –Mathieu Fortin

Be so good they can’t ignore you –Steve Martin, American actor and comedian

Make each day a masterpiece -John Wooden, American basketball player

A ship is always safe at shore but that is not what it’s built for –Albert Einstein, Physicist

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them –Walt Disney, American entrepreneur and animator

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 17:14 IST