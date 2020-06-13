e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / 18% GST on Parotas leave netizens in splits, share hilarious memes

18% GST on Parotas leave netizens in splits, share hilarious memes

While some Twitter users wrote, “This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You don’t get to decide what we should eat!”, others stated, “Don’t tell Porotta it’s not Roti. It never wanted to be Roti in the first place”

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:42 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
         

Is it a roti or is it a parota? You might think both are simply just flatbreads but ask food connoisseurs and they can tell you the difference and elaborate on the dishes that are paired with both. But now the distinction between the two flatbreads goes beyond just the taste, flavour and method of preparation, all thanks to the new GST ruling.

In a recent development of GST ruling, Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) differentiated between roti and parota, and stated that parotas would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18 percent. For rotis, it is 5%. Also, according to the ruling, the 18% is imposed on parotas because they need to be reheated before consuming.

The ruling has made netizens go berserk with the light-hearted, comical memes. While some Twitter users wrote, “This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You dont get to decide what we should eat!”, others stated, “Don’t tell Porotta it’s not Roti. It never wanted to be Roti in the first place.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Interact with the author/sanchita_kalra.

