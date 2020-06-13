18% GST on Parotas leave netizens in splits, share hilarious memes
While some Twitter users wrote, "This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You don't get to decide what we should eat!", others stated, "Don't tell Porotta it's not Roti. It never wanted to be Roti in the first place"
Is it a roti or is it a parota? You might think both are simply just flatbreads but ask food connoisseurs and they can tell you the difference and elaborate on the dishes that are paired with both. But now the distinction between the two flatbreads goes beyond just the taste, flavour and method of preparation, all thanks to the new GST ruling.
In a recent development of GST ruling, Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) differentiated between roti and parota, and stated that parotas would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18 percent. For rotis, it is 5%. Also, according to the ruling, the 18% is imposed on parotas because they need to be reheated before consuming.
The ruling has made netizens go berserk with the light-hearted, comical memes. While some Twitter users wrote, “This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You dont get to decide what we should eat!”, others stated, “Don’t tell Porotta it’s not Roti. It never wanted to be Roti in the first place.”
5% GST for Rotis and 18% GST for Porotta?!— The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) June 12, 2020
This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You dont get to decide what we should eat! #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/Y59zjkdT6q
"18% GST" on Parota😂— Abu Talib Zaidi (@sazaidi78) June 12, 2020
Indian Families: pic.twitter.com/A8jC7e2ntq
Aloo Paratha to other food ingredients after getting into 18% GST Category :— Harpal Singh (@_harpal_2) June 12, 2020
#18%GST #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/KzcfeIJhsM
18 % GST on paratha— JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 12, 2020
5 % GST on Roti and Chapati
Meanwhile Punjabis : pic.twitter.com/QSinFxN4sh
and I will always... Love you !!#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/xdJLoVc8M5— Elina 🌹 (@LawyerInBaking) June 12, 2020
Paratha after getting into 18% GST category saying this to their cousins(naan,rumali roti and kulcha).#parota #HandsOffPorotta #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/YXCR5UoGk5— Koshish Jain (@koshish_jain) June 12, 2020
Me after ordering 2 parottas— the_truth speaker (@the_kevat) June 12, 2020
😂😂😂#handsoffporotta pic.twitter.com/kNqCUvAvrj
Don't tell Porotta it's not Roti. It never wanted to be Roti in the first place. #HandsOffPorotta— Siddharth🌹 (@DearthOfSid) June 12, 2020
