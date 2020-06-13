18% GST on Parotas leave netizens in splits, share hilarious memes

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:42 IST

Is it a roti or is it a parota? You might think both are simply just flatbreads but ask food connoisseurs and they can tell you the difference and elaborate on the dishes that are paired with both. But now the distinction between the two flatbreads goes beyond just the taste, flavour and method of preparation, all thanks to the new GST ruling.

In a recent development of GST ruling, Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) differentiated between roti and parota, and stated that parotas would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18 percent. For rotis, it is 5%. Also, according to the ruling, the 18% is imposed on parotas because they need to be reheated before consuming.

The ruling has made netizens go berserk with the light-hearted, comical memes. While some Twitter users wrote, “This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You dont get to decide what we should eat!”, others stated, “Don’t tell Porotta it’s not Roti. It never wanted to be Roti in the first place.”

5% GST for Rotis and 18% GST for Porotta?!



This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You dont get to decide what we should eat! #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/Y59zjkdT6q — The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) June 12, 2020

"18% GST" on Parota😂



Indian Families: pic.twitter.com/A8jC7e2ntq — Abu Talib Zaidi (@sazaidi78) June 12, 2020

Aloo Paratha to other food ingredients after getting into 18% GST Category :

#18%GST #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/KzcfeIJhsM — Harpal Singh (@_harpal_2) June 12, 2020

18 % GST on paratha

5 % GST on Roti and Chapati



Meanwhile Punjabis : pic.twitter.com/QSinFxN4sh — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 12, 2020

Paratha after getting into 18% GST category saying this to their cousins(naan,rumali roti and kulcha).#parota #HandsOffPorotta #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/YXCR5UoGk5 — Koshish Jain (@koshish_jain) June 12, 2020

Don't tell Porotta it's not Roti. It never wanted to be Roti in the first place. #HandsOffPorotta — Siddharth🌹 (@DearthOfSid) June 12, 2020

