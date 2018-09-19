9 things to check before buying home furniture online

Measure your space first and read the instructions online, follow the product description, and know the shipping charges before buying home furniture online, say experts. Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and founder, Saraf Furniture, and Sameer AM, founder and CEO, Bonito Designs, share a list of things you must consider before you make random purchases during the festive season:

* If you are looking to buy a bed or sofa set, and like a particular product online, first measure the space where you are planning to set it up. Furniture comes in different sizes and before deciding to buy, you must carefully read its size specifications. Once the size has been considered, read the terms and conditions carefully to check whether the seller or the service provider will send someone across to set it up for you or simply leave it on you to take care of the installation.

* Once you have finalised the product that you are willing to buy, make sure you scroll down to read the description carefully. Take note of everything from the material to colour and precautionary measures.

* Transporting bulky furniture from the seller’s warehouse to your doorstep can sometimes be an expensive scheme. Most online merchants tend to transmit this expense to the buyer. It is, therefore, crucial to assess the shipping and handling charges to evaluate the cumulative cost so that you don’t get a surprise after receiving the invoice.

* The online retailer you are shopping from might be a trustworthy website, but it is equally important to double check the details about the merchant selling the product. This will give a fair idea about the quality of the product and packaging and highlight the previous order issues or shipping complaints. Avoid the seller if the ratings are low.

* Now that you have checked each and every aspect of the product, chances are that you may still not feel satisfied with the quality or the size once it reaches you. In that case, you might need to return the product. Unfortunately, there are a few online websites that refuse to exchange the products once they are sold. To avoid such a situation, check the return policy to get a fair understanding of the terms of exchange, such as time period allowed for exchange, return shipping fee, and so on.

* Before you hop on to online stores for furniture, take a minute to pen down what exactly are you expecting your furniture to serve. Start from functionality first, move to design and aesthetic elements and then finally the budget.

* When you start browsing online furniture store, it might make sense to drill into functionality and aesthetics before going down to budget. It is possible that you may go wrong with the budget expectation, and you might be okay with a raised budget provided the furniture fits your description. Also, filtering furniture with budget in the beginning may be a bad idea.

* Add them to your wishlist and create a list of options and verify for their fit in your space. This is the time where you may start listing down dimensions, functional elements, maintenance, etc, to ensure you are picking up what fits nicely in your space.

* Be vary of buying something that will fit into your existing decor theme. If you have your space decorated in a vintage fashion, a contemporary piece may jut out. Use consulting help if needed before you make the purchase.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 13:20 IST