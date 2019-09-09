Actress Selma Blair defends her semi-nude pic

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:37 IST

Actress Selma Blair, who underwent chemotherapy treatment for multiple sclerosis, has come out to defend her decision to post semi-nude image of herself on her Instagram.

In the image, she is seen posing in the front of a mirror, holding a crab-shaped purse in front of her frontal region, and showing her naked derriere, reports metro.co.uk.

But the image did not go down well with some social media users.

“I don’t get it but that’s just me. It’s a tough disease but never lose your dignity, Selma. I get the shock factor though,” one user wrote.

Responding to the comment, Selma gave a fitting reply.

She wrote: “I think it’s a vulnerable, humourous, odd and interesting fashion shot. I like it.”

Another user advised Selma to wear pants.

“You making it so creepy for people with multiple sclerosis, I understand being strong but that is just creepy,” the post read.

Slamming the user, Selma wrote: “To each his own. Sorry I pissed you off. Sweetest thing reference.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 12:36 IST