Ajinomoto enhances traditional Khmer food in Cambodia

Cambodia is one of the most remarkable and popular destinations among tourists not only for sightseeing but also for discovering its delicious local dishes.

Traditional Khmer cuisine consists of a variety of food that can be seen in the market. An umami seasoning “Ajinomoto” - produced by a leading food company - is contributing to the delicious cuisine in Cambodia.

Since Ajinomoto Cambodia was established in 2009, it has been producing pure, high-quality umami seasoning products all by themselves, cementing their place as the “number one deliciousness for Cambodian’s everyday meals.” The logistics base of Ajinomoto products is the Ajinomoto Cambodia Sales Depot here.

The products from the factory are carefully managed as all the employees work hard to deliver deliciousness to the families in Cambodia.

Delivery destinations of food seasoning products cover a wide range of places from small local retail shops to huge shopping centres. However, local markets are still the main places to get food seasoning in Cambodia.

“I would like to try our best to ensure that all of our products exist in the outlets. And our customers can have the opportunity to see and buy our products,” Khuon Sonsintha from Ajinomoto Cambodia said.

“I often receive good feedback about Ajinomoto from our customers and they said that umami seasoning well-matched with Khmer cuisine,” a retail shop owner here added.

Umami seasoning “Ajinomoto” is not only used in home cooking but also used widely by the food industry in Cambodia. Regardless of the generation, Ajinomoto products have been supporting various food industries by improving the taste and quality. It also promotes a healthier lifestyle among people. Using Ajinomoto seasoning in most of the dishes is one of the basic steps undertaken by many chefs.

“I serve many kinds of dishes for customers such as soup, stir-fried, and grill. I hear feedback from our customers that all the dishes, such as soup, are full of umami,” a restaurant owner said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:58 IST