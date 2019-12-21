e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / More Lifestyle / Alcoholism is linked to brain pathways, suggests study

Alcoholism is linked to brain pathways, suggests study

The study was conducted by researchers of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism of the USA and was reported in the journal Biological Psychiatry.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:34 IST

Asian News International
A recent scientific study states that alcoholism may be due to dysfunction in a specific brain pathway that normally helps keep drinking in check.
A recent scientific study states that alcoholism may be due to dysfunction in a specific brain pathway that normally helps keep drinking in check.(Unsplash)
         

A recent scientific study states that alcoholism may be due to dysfunction in a specific brain pathway that normally helps keep drinking in check.

The study was conducted by researchers of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism of the USA and was reported in the journal Biological Psychiatry.

“Difficulty saying no to alcohol, even when it could clearly lead to harm, is a defining feature of alcohol use disorders. This study takes us a step further in understanding the brain mechanisms underlying compulsive drinking,” said researcher, Andrew Holmes.

Some complex human behaviours including emotion, anxiety and motivation are regulated by the outer layers of the brain-cortex that are primarily responsible brain processes like decision-making. Unlike other addictive substances like cocaine, alcohol has very broad effects on the brain.

Another researcher, Lindsay Halladay, “We want to understand how the brain normally regulates drinking, so we can answer questions about what happens when this regulation isn’t happening as it should.”

The researchers used mice as the subject of experimentation for conducting the research.

“Current treatments just aren’t effective enough, nearly half of all people treated for AUD (Alcohol use disorder) relapse within a year of seeking treatment,” said Halladay.

For devising effective treatments for alcoholism, scientists first need to understand the difference in the wiring of a normal person’s brain and an alcoholic’s brain.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle