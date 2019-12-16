All you need to know about the werewolf diet loved by Madonna, Demi Moore

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:25 IST

There was a time when tête-à-tête with a glass of bubbles involved topics such as who’s wearing what and who’s dating whom. Now, conversations have changed to which diet is being followed by whom, who’s the best dietician and how much weight has one lost. This inclination towards health and weight loss has paved way for many new diets. But, the case in point is: are they fads? The latest on the health radar is the moon diet, supposedly followed by celebrities such as Demi Moore and even Madonna. Experts break it down:

8184001053

What is it?

The moon diet, also known as the lunar diet or the werewolf diet, involves fasting according to the lunar phases — by aligning the day of the new moon or full moon with a juice fast. The moon diet claims to boost an individual’s ability to lose weight — it is claimed that one can lose six pounds in 26 hours. It is based on the idea that the moon impacts water in our bodies, just the way it affects tides in the ocean. So, this power can be utilised to lose weight. As the gravitational pull of the moon is most powerful during full and new moon, a liquid diet during these days will help one lose weight.

B074QM8K5Q

How to follow

During the 26 hours of the new or full moon, you’re forbidden from eating solid food. You can have as much water and detox teas like sage, dandelion or green tea. Juices of vegetables and fruits are also allowed. For the next 26 hours, you’re only allowed to eat fruits, salad, soups, mashed purees of pumpkin, and so on. If you are on this diet, try not to consume heavy foods, sugar, and fat during the full moon.

B07PWCWZ2B

Side effects

With the moon diet plan, one can easily be at the risk of fatigue, irritability, dizziness,

hypoglycaemia, fainting, numbness or memory loss. Even nervous problems can arise from recklessly following a juice fast. While a day of juice fasting is not necessarily harmful if a person who is completely healthy is following it, it isn’t a sustainable diet and cannot be followed for long-term lasting results.

Does it help?

Celebrities like Madonna and Demi Moore have claimed that the moon diet has helped them lose weight, up to 6lbs of water weight in a day. So, if you go by their words, it is true. However, this isn’t a proven method to lose weight. It will help in reducing only water weight, which will come back as soon as you stop being on the diet. It is essentially a fad diet, and not sustainable for long term fat loss.

Will nutritionists, then, recommend this diet? “As a professional, I will not endorse or recommend anything that’s yet to be proven scientifically. The fact is, there are no conclusive studies to support the moon diet,” says nutritionist Avni Kaul.

Echoing Avni’s stance, nutritionist Shikha Mahajan adds, “It is dangerous for those people who follow it without medical supervision. Moreover, the results claimed are absolutely unrealistic, and even if someone does achieve these results, it is very likely due to water loss, and will be gained as soon as salt and solid foods are consumed.”

(With inputs from nutritionist Avni Kaul and Shikha Mahajan )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.