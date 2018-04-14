Baisakhi 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is a harvest festival traditionally celebrated in the Punjabi region of India. Celebrated on April 14 this year, Baisakhi also marks the foundation of the Khalsa community of Sikhs by Guru Gobind Singh.

Let’s celebrate this Baisakhi with some warm messages:

May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve. Have a cheerful, festive day!

It’s Baisakhi! So get drenched into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, and shower you with love and contentment. My best wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi!

May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfills all your desires and wishes! Happy Baisakhi from my family to ours.

Happy Baisakhi to all you and your loved ones. I hope the celebrations of the today are as colourful and joyous for you as ever!

