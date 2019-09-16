Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora take to Instagram to share yoga inspiration

more-lifestyle

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Malaika Arora both took to their respective Instagrams to flaunt their love for yoga.

While Shilpa, who has her own yoga series and swears by the ancient Indian practice, has just nailed the ‘Vrischikasana’ or the scorpion pose in a way which can give yoga experts across the globe a run for money. Malaika, who is the co-founder of Diva Yoga along with yoga entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi is also a strong believer of yoga, on the other hand has been trying her luck with the Chamatkarasana.

Shilpa took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a video where she was seen performing the Vrischikasana.

The actor captioned the video, “Broughton said, ‘I’m happy to report, the child in me is still ageless. Started learning advance yoga poses at 42... rather late, but better late than never. I always wanted to do the #vrischikasana. I believe it’s never too late to learn something new. Years may wrinkle the skin (that I’m okay with), but to give up enthusiasm will wrinkle my soul... that I couldn’t live with.

“We don’t grow old with the number of years we live, we age when we stop living’... So Live it up #instafam. Never give up. Try something new.”

On the other hand, Malaika shared a picture of her performing the Chamatkarasana and wrote on Instagram, “We truly do believe in miracles. But miracles don’t happen overnight, they take time, they take effort and they need for us to be open, but they are not impossible. Speaking of miracles, here is a variation of the Chamatkarasana, which helps us do just this!”

She also shared the benefits of the asana for yoga enthusiasts and wrote, “It truly is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits.

1. It meticulously combines the back bend and single hand balance.

2. Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders and throat.

3. Opens the hips and hip flexors.

4. Stretches and strengthens the back.

5. It cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance.”

She concluded with a gratitude message: “May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. Hello Universe, Hello new week!”

Malaika surely gives us fitness goals. At 45, her fitness and flexible body can serve as an inspiration for many. Also, she constantly reminds us that age is just a number! Shilpa on the other hand will soon make a comeback to the silver screen after a 13 year hiatus. The 44-year-old will be seen in Nikamma, a romantic comedy action movie directed by Sabbir Khan.

(With IANS inputs.)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:03 IST