e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Breakfast: Now the meal of the day

Breakfast: Now the meal of the day

Most families eat egg-and-bread combinations with a glass of milk, tea or coffee. Some are using the lockdown to do more, as a means to buoy spirits and with an eye on practicality — lunch can then be small, simple or even skipped altogether.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 16, 2020 10:29 IST
Paramita Ghosh
Paramita Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Brekker can be sweet or savoury and this means you can use up ingredients close to their expiry dates.
Brekker can be sweet or savoury and this means you can use up ingredients close to their expiry dates.
         

By now most of us have gone through quite a few crests and troughs. The stage of excitement and experimentation has been supplanted with a greater degree of fatigue and let’s-just-get-it-over-with. The overriding aim now is to maximise efficiency — especially when it comes to cooking and cleaning. But for many, breakfast, the meal that sets the tone for the day, is becoming more pivotal.

“Breakfast jumpstarts the gut. People who begin the day with a balanced meal of protein, carbohydrates and fiber tend to eat less junk food during the day,” says Bipasha Das, a senior nutritionist in Delhi. “A high-fiber breakfast of slow-release carbs prevents mid-morning sugar cravings. A fruity French toast with homemade juice or an apple-oats-berries-almond smoothie are good options.”

Most families eat egg-and-bread combinations with a glass of milk, tea or coffee. Some are using the lockdown to do more, as a means to buoy spirits and with an eye on practicality — lunch can then be small, simple or even skipped altogether.

Mumbai entrepreneur Manuja Shroff with her bacon-and-egg muffins. Breakfasts are a chance to easily repurpose leftovers and create hearty, enjoyable yet simple one-pan meals, she says.
Mumbai entrepreneur Manuja Shroff with her bacon-and-egg muffins. Breakfasts are a chance to easily repurpose leftovers and create hearty, enjoyable yet simple one-pan meals, she says.

Multi-purposing

Leftovers are now being looked upon favourably; the idea is to make them go two or three ways. “Chopped veggies, from dinner the previous night, mixed with leftover rajma and served with quinoa is breakfast,” says Manuja Shroff, a Mumbai entrepreneur in her 30s. “Or I throw spinach in with leftover veggies, add cheese, break a few eggs into the pan to do my version of a shakshuka.” At times, her breakfast options are decided by what will minimise the dishwashing. For instance, she makes egg-and-bacon muffins you can just pick off a platter and eat. “Instead of making a cheese omelette, fry bacon in a separate pan, toast the bread in the toaster, it’s all combined in the muffin tray,” she says.

Lockdown rhythms

Many families are using ingredients on their last legs, as improvised breakfast plans. “We had bananas and sliced bread not too far from their expiry dates, and milk, and they had to be consumed, that too with some style and taste. So we made a bread banana pudding,” says professor Sidharth Mishra, 52, from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. “In this way nothing goes to waste and we cut down going on trips to the market too.”

Breakfast is also a time to draw in newer kitchen allies, says Gayatri Mundlye, 35, a Bengaluru-based content marketing professional. “My two-year-old son, Shaan, has learnt to mix his own milkshake. He has his own kitchen mat and tools. This is a good way to keep an eye on your child and make him pick up good habits.”

At Gurgaon-based Sona Mazumdar’s home too, the kids, aged 13 and 9, have been “broken into the kitchen” by having to make pancakes and fry sausages and hash browns to fancy up breakfasts. Mazumdar, 43, chief partnership officer at an entertainment company, plans to try her hand at Eggs Benedict someday. But what she is actually looking forward to is going back to ‘square one’: Eggs and bread.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In