Can beauty products be a carrier of the virus?

Updated: May 08, 2020 13:22 IST

It’s hard to resist the temptation of trying out free samples and testers of blush, lipstick or foundation. But, in the aftermath of the pandemic, how safe will it be to use these?

Dr Pallavi Ailawadi, dermatologist, says, “When we talk about spreading of infection, it can be in two ways. One can be through the bottle of tester, which will be touched by the staff and multiple customers. The other possibility is of the product being microbiologically contaminated.” She also states that there are multiple known instances of infections caused by shared beauty products in salons, stores as well as when they are being used over a long period of time.

Dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj believes that shopping for beauty products and touching of samples shall stay scary in the near future. She says, “Don’t touch samples directly with your skin as aerosol transmission of the novel coronavirus is documented and an asymptomatic carrier may have tried it before or may work in the store.”

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty, explains that there is always a fear of transmission from one person touching the product to another. She says, “The cleaning staff on Day 1 of reopening of stores could be the carrier. There might be the handprints of a positive or asymptomatic person, and the next person who touches the product might carry it on from there.”

With advisories to not touch the face fearing transmission, how will the retailers manage to attract shoppers if not by luring them into trying the product? The safest way to test products in the future will be digital. “Beauty stores should allow customers to take a photo and digitally apply the lipstick or nail paint to check whether it suits their skin tone or not,” Dr Ailawadi says.

Dr Bhardwaj suggests that the sanitisation of the factory and manufacturing details must be checked before buying. The outer packaging and the product inside should be sterilised with UVC lamp.

