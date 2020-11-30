e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Chandra Grahan 2020 Timings: See pictures, videos of last lunar eclipse of the year here

Chandra Grahan 2020 Timings: See pictures, videos of last lunar eclipse of the year here

Chandra Grahan or the final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020, also known as the Beaver Moon, will be seen today on Monday, 30 November. The eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at around 5:22 PM IST.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:39 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

Chandra Grahan or the final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020, also known as the Beaver Moon, will be seen today on Monday, 30 November. The eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at around 5:22 PM IST according to timeanddate.com. However, those wishing to see the eclipse in India will be unable to do so on account of the moon being below the horizon, however one can always watch it online via live streams. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and the moon are aligned in an imperfect manner that the Earth only partially blocks the sun’s light from reach the “moon’s surface and covers all or part of the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra”, according to timeanddate.com. This lunar eclipse is the last of the four lunar eclipses seen this year. Here are unseen images and details about the Beaver Moon:

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), America’s Space Agency took to their Twitter to post about the Beaver Moon Eclipse, writing, “In the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 30, our favorite celestial neighbor will be shining bright for you! This full Moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will reach its peak at 4:30am ET. ...”

 

Lunar Eclipse date - November 30, 2020

First Contact with the Penumbra - 01:04 PM

 

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 03:13 PM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 05:22 PM

 

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 04 Hours 18 Minutes 11 Seconds

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 0.82

top news
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In