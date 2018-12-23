Christmas 2018: Celebrate with quirky trees in town

New Delhi

A 9 feet long conifer made of oxygenating plants has been made at Shangri-La’s-Eros hotel to fill the festivities with freshness. A total of 715 Money Plants, Sansevieria and Peace Lilies are brought together to celebrate a greener Christmas this year. Mother plant and Sansevieria purifies the air by removing formaldehyde and nitrogen oxide produced by fuel burning appliances. Peace lilies improves the indoor air quality by 60%. A team of seven people completed the Christmas tree in the span of two days.

Butterflies galore in this Christmas tree

This year, the Christmas tree at the Hyatt Regency Delhi is beautifully decorated with silver tinsel garlands, silver and copper coloured balls with golden and silver butterflies. The entire tree is surrounded by bright lights with sparkling stars as tree toppers. The base is covered with golden boxes and real poinsettia plants.

Modern and sustainable Christmas tree

Westin Gurugram has chosen to go for sustainable Christmas tree for third year in a row. The handcrafted eco-friendly Christmas Tree that at 350 kilos heavy, stands at 32 sq ft slab, at 11 kgs per sq ft, and has been made with 550 green bottles. Illuminated with festive lighting, it adorns festive red caps, and an electric star to represent the star of Bethlehem. The housekeeping, engineering, food and beverage teams together collected all the beer bottles from the hotel. While the bottles were being collected, the carpenter from the engineering team made the wooden base which was then painted white.

Walk-in ginger bread house

Walk-In Ginger Bread House at Crowne Plaza, Rohini, is sure to surprise you. The beautifully lit decorated Christmas Tree has been placed in the centre of the lobby with goodies and cotton in the form of snow all around. The decor also features a Santa Claus where you can get the perfect picture with Santa. The gingerbread House that covers the entire Mosaic Lounge, i.e., the hotel’s Patisserie displays various Christmas offerings such as Plum Cakes, Plum Puddings, Ginger Bread House, Stolen Bread, Chocolate Santa Claus and lots more.

Watch out for reindeers

The theme of the Xmas tree at The Imperial is white and gold. The tree symbolic of a deep forest paves the way for reindeers, who are set to join Santa Claus to guide the sleigh. It symbolizes journey, safe travels, strength and endurance. White is associated with purity and peace. Gold is the color of sun and light --- both very important in the dark winter. Also, discover a huge gingerbread house in the lobby and some of the most indulgent Christmas goodies to celebrate the yuletide spirit.

Charpoy Christmas tree

Slept on the ever comfortable charpoy? But ever seen a Christmas tree. Head to Le Meridien, wherein the tree celebrates local artisans and the age old art of Charpoy weaving. The design has been conceptualized by a young artist Nehmat Mongia. The tree is on display till December 26.

Christmas tree with a cause

Traffic light, and decorations depicting helmet, signages of wearing a seat belt, don’t drink and drive messages, this Christmas tree by the road safety officers and Gurugram Traffic Police has a message for one and all. It will be on display till December 28.

Poinsettias galore

A19 feet tall Christmas tree is the highlight at the Taj City Centre, Gurugram. The tree is vibrant with specially fabricated poinsettias that give it the rich red colour with hints of green and shines tall with plentiful golden baubles and twinkling lights.

