Christmas DIY: Make your own Santa

There ain't no Christmas without Santa Claus. After all, who doesn't get nostalgic about the many nights before Christmas that we spent half asleep, waiting for Santa to come drop us our gift, and then unwrapping them in the morning. Whether or not Santa came bearing this year, we sure have! You can build your own Santa figurine or bookmark with our custom DIY kit. All you need to do is use the template, follow simple steps we've listed out for you and you'd have your own unique X-mas decoration.

DIY Figurine:

Paste the template on a piece of cardboard and cut the pieces out.

Fold and paste the ends of the neck, head and figurine base pieces and insert the A, B, A1 and A2 strips into the corresponding markings.

Fold the body piece and stick it firmly to the figurine base piece, to be mounted on the stand.

Once the basic structure is in place, fold the head piece and stick the back piece to it. Now mount the head piece and stick it to the head base piece.

Stick the cap piece to the head piece.

Stick the body piece to the body base piece, and you would have your figurine ready.

DIY Bookmark:

Cut out the body piece, head piece and cap piece from the sheet.

Paste the head piece to the body piece and then paste the cap piece on top.

Punch a hole into the cap piece, and put a string or a ribbon through it. Your bookmark is ready!.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 18:25 IST