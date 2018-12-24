Merry Christmas 2018: Unique gifts you can give your loved ones

Christmas is here and New Year’s is just around the corner and the last thing you want to do is gift your loved ones things which they have been receiving time and time again. Although a gift is always appreciated, when you take time and choose something meaningful and valuable to give someone, it is always remembered.

Keeping this in mind, we have put together a list of interesting items which you can gift this Christmas and New Years. Go ahead and take your pick.

Massager backpack

EUME is a built - in massager backpack which has been devised to alleviate pain, rejuvenate and relax the back and shoulder muscles. Some of the features of the bag are as follows:

Massager: It has a built-in massager who relaxes your back; there are two massager points on the upper side which relax your trapezium and have two massager points on the down side which relax your lower back.

Torso adjustment: The bag is designed and manufactured in such a way that you can adjust the massager as per your torso size to get maximum benefits.

1 USB with two external ports: There is an USB which has two ports, the first port built in charging cable with the help of the power bank which is placed inside the bag, offers charging of your electronic device like phones, tablet and music player; and other port is micro-USB which help us to charge your power bank which is inside the bag from an external electronic source.

Safety: The anti-theft design of the hidden zipper and invisible pocket keeps your laptop and other valuables things safe and convenient

Healthy and tasty teas

Vahdam Teas have come out with a special package for Christmas and New Year’s which include Sweet Himalayan Detox Green Tea, Saffron Chai, Earl Grey Chai, Hibiscus Rush Herbal Tea, Sweet Cinnamon Chai and various other flavours. Vahdam Teas do not travel in containers for months before being packaged and sold. Their garden fresh teas are made available to consumers across the world from tea plantations in India within a few days of their picking.

Champagne Glasses, tumblers and more

You can create your favourite cocktails at home with home bar accessories and tools available at Momentz. They have quirky champagne glasses, luxury tumblers and dish sets, wine holders, gold whisky glasses, silver plated wine bottle holders and more.

Elegant table trays

Practical and elegant, the new tray collection from Izhaar will enrich your table with style. Garnish your table with their new collection of trays vary in their shapes (circular, rectangular and oval). Meticulous about their aesthetics, Izhaar creates tasteful and beautiful collectibles.

Nutbutter

Understanding the need to substitute sweets with an equally sumptuous, yet healthier alternative, The Butternut Co, has come up with a new range of natural nut butters for this festive season. Created with simple ingredients and without any added refined sugars, hydrogenated oils or preservatives, their nut butters are a sensible gifting option in today’s health-driven times. The brand offers its products in varied options – from vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free to unsweetened and keto-friendly – for one and all. You can also get these as singles, or as sets of multiple flavours packed in chic gift boxes.

Health packages

Choose wellbeing by gifting a health check up from 3hcare.in, which offers check ups for diabetes, senior citizens, bone tests and more. They also have another vertical called ‘Plan my surgery’ which helps patients compare cost of surgery with various hospitals to manage their finances efficiently and plan their surgical process prior with all the information they require to take a meaningful decision. The start up is also associated with hospitals like Artemis Hospital, Medanta, Max Healthcare and others.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 18:39 IST