Christmas 2018: These decoration ideas will help you throw the best party this holiday season

For those who celebrate Christmas, the time leading up to December 25 is a pretty exciting period. So, it’s your turn to throw the Christmas party? Great! Since we know that this can be totally draining, we wanted to help you out with one of our favourite stress-free Christmas decorating tips: Shop early. Seriously, why wait until the last minute and end up freaking yourself out when you can go to your local market to buy on-trend and adorable party decorations now? We rounded up some of our favourite Christmas decoration ideas to make decking your living space just a little bit easier. Honestly, all you should want to do is get this stuff planned so you can hang with your pals, eat, drink, and sing some Christmas songs.

1. If you think about it, really anything can stand in for Christmas trees. In 2017, Instagram was filled with pictures of pineapples decorated as Christmas trees, and honestly, it totally worked.

2. Since real Christmas trees also involve decorating with string lights, why not create a festive string light Christmas tree?

3. You can never have too many Christmas lights. String up some string lights for the perfect mood. When pink is your favourite colour, why should your Christmas lights be red or green?

4. Welcome your friends and family to your humble abode with an extremely cool doormat.

5. Get ready to party with a “Lit” banner. This is so Christmas-y and just so extra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 09:51 IST