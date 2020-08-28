e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Consumer alert: Concerns rise as hand sanitizers sold in water-juice-vodka bottles flood the US

Consumer alert: Concerns rise as hand sanitizers sold in water-juice-vodka bottles flood the US

Food and Drug Administration raises concerns of confusion and accidental poisoning among consumers as hand sanitizers packaged and sold in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles flood the market in US

Aug 28, 2020
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
FDA warns against hand sanitizers looking like drinks sold the in US
FDA warns against hand sanitizers looking like drinks sold the in US(Twitter/KCHopTalk)
         

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday warned of alcohol-based sanitizers being packaged and sold in containers that appear like food or drinks.

At a time when health agencies are pushing for better hand hygiene to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the top health regulator found many hand sanitizers look like beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles.

Some of them were being sold with cartoons for children and had added food flavors such as chocolate or raspberry.

“These products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

He warned against adding scents with food flavors to hand sanitizers as it would lead to children mistaking it for food and result in alcohol poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has backed use of sanitizers if soap and water are not available, has reported several cases of methanol poisoning, some even fatal, caused by swallowing alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

