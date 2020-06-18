e-paper
Coronavirus | Mask Day 2020: Karnataka observes Mask Day amid Covid-19 crisis

Coronavirus | Mask Day 2020: Karnataka observes Mask Day amid Covid-19 crisis

Mask Day 2020: Emphasising the importance of wearing a mask amid Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, ministers, celebrities and a host of officials observed Mask Day.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Bengaluru: Mounted police personnel take part in 'Mask Day' rally organised by Karnataka government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 18, 2020.
With Karnataka observing ‘Mask Day’ today, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state has organised a walk from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

“We are celebrating ‘Mask Day’ at all district headquarters today. We have organised a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19,” Yediyurappa told media persons here.

Also see| Photos: Karnataka observes Mask Day amid Covid-19 crisis

Earlier, the Chief Minister has said that film actors and sports personalities will take part in the event and it will be celebrated in all taluks as well.”We will take strict action against those who are not maintaining social distancing. A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed on those for not wearing a mask in public places,” he had said.

As many as 7,530 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, of which 94 people have succumbed to the infection till date, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

