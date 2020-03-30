e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Specially-abled children stitch masks

Coronavirus outbreak: Specially-abled children stitch masks

Differently-abled children of Drishti Samajik Santhan—a shelter home in Lucknow—are stitching masks in the wake of Sars-Cov-2 outbreak these days.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow, Hindustan Times
Around 20 km from the city, Drishti Samajik Sansthan houses around 250 specially-abled children up to the age of 18 years. To make them self-reliant, the organisation carries out different activities.
Around 20 km from the city, Drishti Samajik Sansthan houses around 250 specially-abled children up to the age of 18 years. To make them self-reliant, the organisation carries out different activities.(Drishti Samajik Santhan FB page)
         

Differently-abled children of Drishti Samajik Santhan—a shelter home in Lucknow—are stitching masks in the wake of Sars-Cov-2 outbreak these days.

Around 20 km from the city, Drishti Samajik Sansthan houses around 250 specially-abled children up to the age of 18 years. To make them self-reliant, the organisation carries out different activities.

“We have around 250 children and they also need masks. We started stitching on our own in our unit,” said Drishti Samajik Sansthan’s joint director Shalu Singh.

A video has also gone viral in which girls of this shelter home are seen stitching masks.

“They are excited especially after they were told that these masks will save many lives,” she added. Sansthan has received an order of 500 masks from a public sector unit.

“Poonam, Anjali, Muskaan, Aisha and Anju are on the job. They were trained for stitching. We are using single time use material in making the masks,” she added.

