Covid-19 challenges: Feeding the needy, fighting hunger in crisis

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:21 IST

At the time of crisis, it’s the good Samaritans who come to the forefront and work tirelessly for the sake of the needy. One such angel in disguise is the NGO Humanitarian Aid International, founded by Sudhanshu Singh, which has been serving cooked food — including 2,500 food packets daily to the underprivileged migrant workers — in locations such as Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, central Delhi and Mundka.

The food drive in charge Sudhir Kumar, a Delhi-based mechanical engineer, says, “Ever since corona struck, it became our first duty to act on providing food to those in need. We are not very rich in terms of sources, and depend on the contribution through social media. On March 26, we set up our first kitchen and distributed over 1,000 food packets, and by the second day, we had three kitchens running, and we were distributing about 2,500 packets. For this, we sought help of Delhi Police in identifying the people who needed our help the most, so that the food goes to those who genuinely needed it.”

The NGO specialises in disaster management, and has previously worked in rehabilitation work after the Assam floods, Kerala floods, and village fire in Uttarakhand. But, the biggest challenge this time round has been to address incessant distress calls on social media, and feed as many as possible. Kumar adds, “People have called up to say ‘There are 5 labours stuck, we need food here’. We understood that 1,000 packets won’t solve any purpose. Even acquiring atta, dal and chawal was a problem initially. So, we decided not to complicate things with extensive food containers and started serving rice pulao with soya bean. We wanted to feed more number of people with limited resources. And from wherever we got distress calls, I sent them to the grocery store, spoke to the owner, and transferred the money via Paytm (e-wallet). ”

Sudhanshu Singh, founder of the NGO, along with the volunteers who arrange food packets and ration for the needy on a daily basis.

Along the way, Kumar has been helped by many passionate volunteers who wanted to make a difference in these testing times. “It’s encouraging to see people contributing via money and even setting up kitchens themselves. We have been working 16 hours a day, and distributing food. Apart from this, we have also successfully distributed dry ration to over 500 families, which includes 40 kg atta, 10kg dal, 4ltr oil, and salt and spices. Although funds have seen a downward trend, but we are hopeful that more contributions will come in,” he adds.

