‘This year feels relentless’: Priyanka Chopra shares BMC guidelines, asks to take cover during Mumbai cyclone

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:36 IST

Desi girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be quarantining in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but her heart and mind are in Mumbai with her brother, Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra. Mumbai is all set to face another challenge amidst the soaring coronavirus cases in the city with Cyclone Nisarga, which according to reports is set to make landfall on the Mumbai coast today (Wednesday), citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions as per government advisories.

Taking to her Twitter and Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, “#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone. This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone.” Her post was accompanied by a list of precautions that people must follow in case the cyclone does hit Mumbai.

Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released a list of dos and don’ts for Mumbai residents to take on Cyclone Nisarga.

Here’s what you should do as precautionary measures against the cyclone:

-- Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors.

--Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag

-- Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems

-- Pay attention to official instructions on television and radio

-- Practise the actions to be taken in case of emergencies

-- If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practise how all members of the house will use the space during the cyclone

-- Keep an emergency kit ready

--Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so that the pressure is maintained

--Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from corners as debris often accumulate in corners

--Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or heavy table or desk, and hold it tight

--Use your hands to protect your head and neck

--Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls

--If you find an open space and there is enough time, find right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture

--Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location

--Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools

--Store drinking water in a clean place

--Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid, as needed.

--Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company.

--Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smells of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call an electrician.

--Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

Here’s what you should not do:

-- Don’t spread or believe in rumours

--Don not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone

--Stay away from damaged buildings

--Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm

--Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.

Priyanka wasn’t the only celebrity to share safety guidelines in regards to the cyclone, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Hardik Pandya, among other Bollywood celebrities also reposted the list of Dos and Don’ts shared by the BMC, urging Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay safe during the cyclone and to not believe in rumours, or spread fake news regarding the same.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to make a landfall very close to Alibagh, 94 km south of Mumbai, on the afternoon of June 3. People can dial 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.

