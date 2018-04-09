Dear women, here are 5 apps that make pregnancy and motherhood a little easier

Entering parenthood is an exciting phase. And with the advent of technology, motherhood becomes a tad easier. From seeking professional help to budgeting for purchases and looking for places to buy clothes and other goods for their children, they now have access to all that at their fingertips. In this regard, here are some apps working towards making motherhood easy:

Firstcry: This app is an online shopping platform designed for moms and babies. It offers every product a mother may need for her baby or for herself, with a number of brands to choose from. Firstcry also has a community where mothers can ask any shopping-related question and chat with other moms to find out what they are buying and why.

Baby Chakra: This app addresses pregnancy, parenting, maternity, baby development and childcare needs. It helps expecting mothers to get answers to all their parenting questions and get help during their pregnancy.

Momspresso: This is a platform that provides content for the multi-faceted moms of today. It not only provides answers to all parenting questions but also supports a woman in her personal journey.

Goodreads: This app is for women who enjoy reading. It offers a social network for readers and enables them to read thousands of book reviews, keep a virtual bookshelf of their collection and build a to-read list.

Sheroes: This is an app that provides women with everyday growth and empowerment. It connects women on various communities that interests them and create a circle of support one can depend upon. The app provides women a safe, secure women-only community to talk and exchange views. Women members are also encouraged to write their own growth story and be a part of other women’s stories by sharing their experiences.

