e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Deforestation, ecosystem destruction increases risk of pandemics

Deforestation, ecosystem destruction increases risk of pandemics

Environmental degradation, including deforestation, land use change and agricultural intensification, may make pandemics more likely and less manageable, according to a study.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
London
The loss of these benefits through ecosystem degradation -- including deforestation, land use change and agricultural intensification -- further compounds the problem, according to the researchers.
The loss of these benefits through ecosystem degradation -- including deforestation, land use change and agricultural intensification -- further compounds the problem, according to the researchers.(Pexels)
         

Environmental degradation, including deforestation, land use change and agricultural intensification, may make pandemics more likely and less manageable, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Science and Policy, presents the hypothesis that disease risks are “ultimately interlinked” with biodiversity and natural processes such as the water cycle.

The researchers at the University of the West of England, and the University of Exeter in the UK used a framework designed to analyse and communicate complex relationships between society and the environment.

They conclude that maintaining intact and fully functioning ecosystems and their associated environmental and health benefits is key to preventing the emergence of new pandemics.

The loss of these benefits through ecosystem degradation -- including deforestation, land use change and agricultural intensification -- further compounds the problem, according to the researchers.

This happens by undermining water and other resources essential for reducing disease transmission and mitigating the impact of emerging infectious diseases, they said.

“Ecosystems naturally restrain the transfer of diseases from animals to humans, but this service declines as ecosystems become degraded,” said study lead author Mark Everard, of the University of the West of England.

“At the same time, ecosystem degradation undermines water security, limiting availability of adequate water for good hand hygiene, sanitation and disease treatment,” Everard said.

He said the disease risk cannot be dissociated from ecosystem conservation and natural resource security.

“The speed and scale with which radical actions have been taken in so many countries to limit the health and financial risks from COVID-19 demonstrate that radical systemic change would also be possible in order to deal with other global existential threats, such as the climate emergency and collapse of biodiversity, provided the political will is there to do so,” said David Santillo, of the Greenpeace Research Laboratories at Exeter.

The researchers said the lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that societies globally need to “build back better”, including protecting and restoring damaged ecosystems keeping the many values of nature and human rights at the very forefront of environmental and economic policy-making.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
Live: 783 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh
Live: 783 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In