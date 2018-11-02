Delhi festive season guide: What to eat in the lead-up to Diwali

Season specials

* The menu at Khandani Rajdhani’s Diwali celebrations has been curated by its expert chefs, which includes dishes such as crunchy Methi Puri, crisp Chakli, melt-in-mouth delicious Mohanthal Ladoo, perfectly done Kaju Katli, unmatched Kesar Shrikhand and Akhrot Halwa.

Where: Khandani Rajdhani, Shop No. 9A, Tribhovandas House, Atmaram Mansion, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

On till: November 5 – 9, 2018

Time: 12noon – 3:30pm, 7pm – 11pm

Price: ₹950 for two people

Try the sushi at Orient Heritage.

* Orient Heritage, New Delhi introduces an exclusive Sushi Section to their menu. Order speciality dishes such as Sushi, Sashimi, Nigiri and Sushi Sandwiches. The menu also offers a Sushi Party Platter in which one has the option to choose any eight variants of Sushi listed on the menu.

Where: 90/61B, Malviya Nagar Market

On till: November2018

Time: 12 noon - 11pm (open seven days a week)

Price: Party Platter: Rs. 2895

* Alba White Truffle Menu is back at Sorrento at Shangri - La’s - Eros Hotel, New Delhi. Exotic selections of dishes are served with shaved Alba White Truffles. The dishes include Pizza tartufo bianco forest mushrooms, Home-made tagliolini with white truffle butter served with mushroom consommé, Clarified butter poached lobster baked pasta, Creamy ‘Vialone Nano’ risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano and more.

Where: Shangri-La’s - Eros Hotel, New Delhi, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi – 110001

Time: 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm for lunch. 7:00 pm to 11:45 pm for dinner

Savour recipes from Indore’s famous corners such as Butte ka kees, Poha, Patis, and many more.

* Bringing traditional food from Indore, Radisson Noida is running a month long festival on every Friday. Savour the recipes from Indore’s famous corners such as Butte ka kees, Poha, Patis, and many more. Also, do not miss an exclusive main course menu that will satiate your palette.

Where: The Creative Kitchen - Radisson Noida, Sector 55

On till: Every Friday till 16th November, 2018

Timing: 7pm to 11:45 pm

Price: Rs 2800 for two people

* Made out of purely edible Charcoal powder, Nitrogen, half & half cream, Softy cone, and Sprinkles, the cone gives you all feelings of pleasure and happiness at once.

Where:Dum Maro Dum Studio, C-8, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden

On till: 15th November, 2018

Timing: 12 noon to 12 midnight

Price: Rs 1200 plus taxes

* PizzaExpress, the iconic and much-loved hospitality brand, introduces one of the most delectable pizzas, the”Romana” Pizza. This is a scrumptious, thin-crust pizza that is served with exotic toppings and simple, fresh ingredients that are mixed well. Bigger, thinner and crispier, the Romana base is inspired by the real pizzas made in Rome. The speciality of this pizza is its range of toppings that includes several interesting ingredients. Romana Pizza comes in 15 variants such as Pollo Forza, Cipolla Piccante, Fungi di Bosco, Etna, American Hottest, IL Padrino 65, Apollo, Padana, Pollo Ad Astra, Melanzane Piccante, Margherita Bufala, New - Verdure Bianca, Pomodoro Pesto, Polpette Bolognese and Pollo Coriander Pesto.

Where: Pizza Express, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj.

On till: November 10

Timing: 11.30am to 11.30pm

Price: Rs 1900

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:54 IST