Diwali 2018 rangoli designs that will make your home feel magical. See pics, videos

The Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras on Monday, November 5. If you love the five-day festival, chances are that you love decorating for it, too. Adding accents, decorations, and festive updates to your home is an easy and fun way to start feeling the Diwali spirit. But between the floating candles, string lights, and everything else, all of the festive decorations can start to add up and it can be tough to fill your space with festive cheer without splurging. Luckily, there’s a way to decorate your home for Diwali without going over budget.

Although, nothing sets a festive mood quite like twinkling string lights hanging on a wall, Diwali just isn’t Diwali without a rangoli. No matter who you live with or how big or small your home is, it’s always possible to add a festive flair with a rangoli -- made from colours and flowers or coloured rice -- whether at the entrance of your home or in the puja room.

Don’t have enough rangoli design ideas? Whether you want indoor or outside designs, use the gorgeous rangoli ideas ahead and prepare to wow. Trust us, if you make these at your home (or even office), all your guests will be asking you where you got the design from, and you can answer: Instagram.

Here are 10 inspiring rangoli designs to enhance your Diwali decor and make your home look as festive as possible:

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:44 IST