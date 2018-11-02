Kumhargram is not your regular flea market anymore

The famous potter’s colony of West Delhi was once a destination for everything pottery at surprisingly reasonable prices. However, things have changed. The prices aren’t that low here anymore.

Around two years back, when we visited the area, the sellers were mostly selling their stuff on make-shift platforms or shops, raw and the prices, as compared to other markets, were very low. For example, a decorative product, such as a tortoise bowl that would cost you around Rs 300 in a normal market, would cost only Rs 100 at the Kumhar Colony. But not any longer. Yet, it is still cheaper than other places in Delhi and you’d find more variety here. And potters are now operating out of showrooms.

The decorative item can be bought for ₹60 per pair. It is available in various colours. (Shivam Saxena/HT)

Decorative items like the ones seen here cost ₹40 per pair (Shivam Saxena/HT)

Nevertheless, the place has stayed popular with the buyers, as is evident from the growth in business despite a hike in prices here. “Mehangai to sab cheezo mein hai, we are still better than other markets, jo yaha se saaman lejakar, 10 guna mehanga bechte hai. At least, we have priced the products at a comparably cheaper rates,” says Kamal Kumar Prajapati, third generation potter of the colony.

“We faced a huge loss last year, due to the effects of Goods and Services Tax. Most of our products that we are selling this year, are from the last year’s stock. Though there are a lot more new stuff from Kolkata and Agra as well, but we didn’t create anything extraordinary on our own this time,” says Vishnu, 50-year-old man who has been doing pottery since childhood.

A Lakshmi-Ganesh idol pair is priced at ₹60 (Shivam Saxena/HT)

This Ganesh earthen lamp can also be used as a candle stand. It is priced at ₹250 per price (Shivam Saxena/HT)

A statue of Lord Shiva, with Ganga emerging from the head, is priced at ₹1300 a piece - this is among the highest priced products in the area (Shivam Saxena/HT)

With the popularity of the area, the place is now full of people, buying products at whole sale and otherwise. However, customers agree that the variety is great, but not really cheap. Karishma Rana, who is visiting the area for the first time, says, “My friend advised me to buy stuff from this place to get the best decorative items. There are ample of options here but not priced cheaply, they are almost the same as in my local market. Now I have realised that bargaining works here.”

Labelled ‘ladies pot’, the decorative items above are priced at ₹200 per piece (Shivam Saxena/HT )

The sentiment was shared by many. Anuj Malhotra, who wanted to decorate his flat with the unique products, says, “I am so impressed with the quirky items here and have bought an earthen Ganesha lamb that could be used for other purposes also. I thought I could get my hands on it for Rs 200, but finally paid Rs 250. Not bad, but not really cheap.”

Another sight that cheers one is the cheer in the air in this area. Like a true business family, joyful ladies and children help the male members with the increase in the work pressure during this festive season. The whole area gets lit-up with laugh and cheer, a change from an otherwise mundane life.







First Published: Nov 02, 2018 14:10 IST