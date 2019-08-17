Don’t sink, stay in sync, with flotation therapy

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:18 IST

The idea of sensory deprivation tanks was first floated by the neuroscientist John Lily in 1954. Lily also conducted several weird experiments like making dolphins talk. But he was interested in isolating the human brain from external stimuli. The saltwater tank aimed to map pain and pleasure pathways in the human brain, and because users reported being ‘at peace’ when in the tank, it has become a trendy solution to stressful living today.

Flotation therapy involves lying in a sealed, shallow tank that is 7 to 9 feet in length (or diameter; some are round), a space comparable to a king-sized bed, filled with a warm salt solution. Each pod is designed to block light and sound and maintain a consistent temperature; the water is at most calf-high, and buoyant because of the salt, but it helps with the relaxation if you know how to float. Floating sessions can stretch from 45 minutes to 2 hours.

WHY DO IT?

It can help your back: Sitting chained to your desk every day can cause multiple back problems: muscle tension, lower back pain and the like. Flotation therapy helps relieve muscle strain and improve flexibility.

The salts can heal: Epsom salt solutions have been known to alleviate muscle aches and stimulate digestion. They also remove dead cells from the skin, unclog pores and clear breakouts.

It’s calming: Flotation therapy works on the idea of separating the human body from external stimulus. Shutting out light, sound, and the world can lower stress levels, anxiety and fatigue.

You might sleep better: Many users take to flotation therapy because they suffer from restless nights. The enforced inactivity helps one sleep after a session is done.

It can help circulation: The near-weightless environment in a tank, and the buoyancy created by the salty water allows muscles and joints to relax, helping blood circulate better.

And stave off disease: The minimal impact environment created in the flotation tank gives your body time to rest and recuperate, strengthening your body’s immune response.

But it’s a slow process: A single flotation therapy session will show some positive effects, but won’t transform your medical report. You’ll need several sessions before you start seeing benefits. And it’s not cheap: A single session can cost anywhere from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Salts might smart: If you have a bruise or a rash on your body, expect some discomfort when it comes into contact with the salt. Those with tattoos will feel some pain too.

Mind your hair: Saltwater is no friend of hair, so you need to use a rubber headwrap. Many report brittle and thinning hair after multiple sessions.

HOW EFFECTIVE IS IT?

Today’s constant FOMO and pressure to multitask can put you in an unfocused and agitated state. “Such a condition is called flight of ideas,” says Niharika Mehta, a psychologist at Hiranandani Fortis Hospital. “It’s like jumping from one branch of a tree to another, endlessly, without even being aware of the tree.”

Flotation therapy’s sensory deprivation helps you slow, still and examine your thoughts, regain focus and, quite simply, calm down. At Rs 3,000 an hour, it’s an expensive way to do this, though.

“It is an effective way to alleviate muscle strain acquired over time,” says orthopedic surgeon Karan Bhanushali. Or, he adds, you could just do some stretches — and stretches are free.

The one thing going for flotation therapy is that it’s pleasant and easy, so you’re more likely to do it than, say, exercise, or clear your mind enough to meditate for half an hour. Needless to say, patients with claustrophobia should avoid this therapy.

(Liquid Sanctuary in Delhi and Mumbai; Shalom Float Mind Spa in Pune and 1000 Petals in Bengaluru offer flotation therapy)

