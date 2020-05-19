Eid Mubarak 2020: Wishes, messages, Whatsapp messages to send to friends and family

more-lifestyle

Eid al-Fitr means ‘ festival of breaking the fast’ and it marks the end of Ramadan. Just like Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr starts with the sighting of the new moon, and Muslims wait till the evening before Eid to be sure of the date.

Each year, the dates for Ramadan and Eid change according to the Muslim calendar. Eid is not only a time for celebrations and feasts, but it is also a time when one remembers Allah and thank him for all that he has done for us.

Charity or zakat is offered to others on Eid, so that we get the opportunity to share our joys with those who are less fortunate. Ramadan is a time for introspection, which brings us closer to Allah.

Here are some wishes and messages which you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Eid:

May Allah open the doors of happiness for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

This is the day when we should pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things around us. Eid Mubarak!

Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step of the way. Eid Mubarak!

Let this occasion fill your life with the brightest of colours. Eid Mubarak.

Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Eid.

Remember your Lord morning and evening, deep in your heart with humility and with fear; and also in a low voice; do not be of those who are heedless. – The Holy Quran 7:205

May you receive all the joys of life on the occasion of Eid. Eid Mubarak!

May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

Eid is the time for sharing what we have with others. Have a wonderful Eid.

Eid is a time to amend, forgive and reflect. May Allah grant you wisdom and kindness.

May Allah guide you on the right path and help you whenever you ask for his advice. Eid Mubarak.

