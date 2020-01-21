e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Fitness kits, treadmill and yoga mats: Products you can buy to workout at home

There are many who cannot make it to the gym due to busy work schedules. However, most of the equipments are available online and one can easily workout in the comfort of their homes.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Healthy living has become the mantra for millennials.(Unsplash)
         

Healthy living has become the mantra for millennials. Youngsters spend hours in the gym, be it for health reasons or just to look good.

There are many who cannot make it to the gym due to busy work schedules. However, most of the equipments are available online and one can easily workout in the comfort of their homes.

Here are three essentials for to exercise at home:

Gym and fitness kit: A kit with basic gym equipment is all you need to start with. It should comprise of dumbbells of different weights that will help you get the most desirous biceps along with a fit upper body. A skipping rope is the right tool to shed weight quickly. The kit may also include a pair of leather gloves to protect your hands.

Treadmill: Often when we reach home after work, we get too tired to change into our fitness shoes and step out to jog. One of the best options is to have a treadmill at home, where one can easily run and time themselves depending on their convenience. This will keep one fit and shed those extra-kilos.

Yoga mat: For doing yoga or stretching exercises, a good, thick exercise mat is important so that you do not end up hurting yourself on a hard floor. A good yoga mat also helps keep your body warm, improves balance, provides stability and gives better grip when you are performing any asana.

When you are choosing a yoga mat, check for the thickness. Also make sure it is eco-friendly and easy to clean. The material of the mat should provide comfort during the postures.

Staying fit and healthy is not an option anymore but it has become a necessity. People should therefore make no compromise when it comes to healthy living.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

