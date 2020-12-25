e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Forgot to buy your loved ones Christmas presents? Try these last-minute DIY ideas

Forgot to buy your loved ones Christmas presents? Try these last-minute DIY ideas

Buying the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones can be difficult during Covid times. Instead, you can try these DIY gift ideas and add a personal touch to the presents. From fruit baskets to wall arts, there are a lot of ways, you can still redeem yourself.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nishtha Grover
Asian News International | Posted by Nishtha Grover
New Delhi
Try these last-minute DIY gifts for Christmas this year
Try these last-minute DIY gifts for Christmas this year(Pexels - Representative image)
         

It is the Yuletide spirit of Christmas and time to send gifts to your loved ones.

But with the coronavirus pandemic affecting Christmas, also known as the ‘Feast of Nativity’ of Jesus Christ, going to markets for gifts is unsafe and therefore, many are resorting to creating them at home.

Here are a few last-minute easy DIY (Do-it-Yourself) gift ideas for your loved ones.

Customised wall art

Christmas is about festivities, decorations, and the beautification of the house. A decorative item like wall art is, therefore, a good gifting option for the near and dear ones. All you need to do is take out some pictures from an old album and with the help of your own creativity arrange them in a hierarchical order. This gift will surely bring some beautiful flashbacks of precious memories with your loved one.

Fresh fruit basket

As Covid fear lingers, there is no greater gift than a promise of good health and immunity. Several fruit stores and even local vendors prepare traditional baskets of fresh fruits for gifting purposes. Besides that, you can prepare a gift basket by buying fruits in bulk and arranging them using your creativity.

Chocolate Christmas Tree

Chocolate is the best sweet that can bring a smile to anybody’s face and especially when it is Christmas time. Bring a small artificial Christmas tree (size as per your wish) and fill each layer of it with different chocolates (of your choice). Besides that, you can also draw a Christmas tree on a cardboard paper sheet and decorate it in the same way with your creativity.

Choco spoon candy

This gift will be the easiest to make yet unique. Prepare a chocolate ganache by heating up your favourite dark or white chocolate bars with a little cream and butter. Refrigerate the syrup for 20-30 minutes to let the liquid settle down. Take out a few spoons from your crockery set. Pour the ganache on the spoon’s surface and freeze them overnight. Decorate the same with choco chips and some cute ribbons. Don’t forget to wrap the same in a creative way.

Customised cushion

A soft and cozy cushion is what everyone needs to lean on after a restless day. Gift this customised cushion to your dear ones to make them think of you every time they take a nap. For preparing the same, you would require a white cushion cloth, on which you have to place a self-created cut-out of any pattern of your choice.

Paint the cloth unevenly. After that, remove the pattern, and see the magical transformation. Dry it to avoid any kind of a mess.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
Northwestern India records cold wave, very poor air
Northwestern India records cold wave, very poor air
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In