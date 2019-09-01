Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Best wishes, quotes, images to share on Facebook and Whatsapp

more-lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year it falls on September 2, going by the Gregorian calendar. Devotees celebrate the festival by keeping idols of Lord Ganesha at home or in pandals where huge statues are displayed. The devotees fast and chant prayers, and the pandals distribute prasad to the devotees.

The prasad include sweets such as the modak which is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite. The festival comes to an end 10 days after its start when Lord Ganesha’s idols are immersed into the sea, and it is believed that this is how he returns to Mount Kailash to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Here are wishes and images you can send to your family and friends to wish them on this auspicious occasion.

Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha shower his auspicious blessing upon you and your loved ones. A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

May Lord Ganesha take away all your sorrows and fill your life with joy, love and peace. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

This year, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.with friends and family and have a magical fun-filled day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Sending across my prayers and best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the Lord of wealth shower his blessings upon you and your close ones. Wishing you and your family a very joyous Ganesh Chaturthi!

Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada.

Enjoy the festivities. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the divine light of Lord Ganesha fill your life with everything you have wished for. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

I hope that Lord Ganesha guides you towards good deeds and prevents all the negative energies around. A very happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to you!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

