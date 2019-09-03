Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Celebrating Ganesha and a sustainable future

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:44 IST

Every year Lord Ganesha is welcomed with much enthusiasm and fervour in the Capital. But what makes the ten-day long celebrations organised around Delhi better this year is their move towards greener and cleaner ways. While some are ditching plastic, others have chosen to spread awareness about the importance of saving water and their green surroundings. But, that doesn’t mean that these celebrations will not continue to have engaging cultural events and activities, and of course, celebrities including TV stars, politicians, and singers will also be making their appearance at the festivities. Here’s a lowdown on celebrations across town that should not be missed.

WATER IS LIFE

In its 18th year, Sri Ganesh Sewa Mandal which organises one of the biggest festivals on Ganesh Chaturthi will emphasize on the theme, ‘Jal hi Jeevan Hai’. Mahendra Ladda, founder president of the mandal, says, “We not only celebrate, our aim is also to spread awareness on important issues. We are not just naming it as water is life, visitors will be taught about the various usage of RO water and importance about water conservation. We are nature lovers and our idol is also environmental friendly. We will immerse them in the water pool and the water will be used in the gardens.”

There are various health check-up camps in the premises, such as dental, eyesight and mammografy. Singer Hans Raj Hans, team of a TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will also attend the celebrations. “We call our Ganapati as Dilli ka maharaja and this year’s pandal is decorated as a replica of Tirupati Balaji Temple,” adds Ladda.

Where: DDA Mini stadium,Bank Enclave, Laxmi Nagar,Delhi

When: Sept 2 to 12

Timings: 8am to 11pm

A CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA

Delhi Tourism in association with Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti celebrates the festival with theatre performances, spiritual songs and a lot of dance drama. The executive chairman of the Samiti, Neena Hejib, says, “We collaborate with Delhi Tourism every year and celebrate at Dilli Haat. Keeping the nature in mind, we worship environmental friendly Ganesha and bid them farewell in a water tub. A grand aarti is performed everyday in the morning and evening hours. Cultural performances are also organised to keep the visitors entertained.” During 6th to 8th September, one can also enjoy several plays that will be staged at Mavalankar Auditorium, Rafi Marg, 6pm onwards.

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Delhi

When: Sept 2 to Sept 12

Timings: 11am onwards

MUMBAI’S REPLICA IN DELHI

Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust is celebrating the festival for the last five years in the Capital. Naresh Goyal, President of the Trust, says, “Every year, we bring the replica of popular Ganesha, Lal Bagh Ka Raja from Mumbai to Delhi. We brings the marathi feels here to deplete all the differences. People from all walks of life visit our pandal every day, we have no special entry for anyone, there is one common gate. The idol is 16 feet tall and this is our uniqueness.”

One can enjoy comedy shows, spiritual musical evenings, and dance performances during the six day celebrations.

Where: Gasnpati Mahotsav Ground, Near Netaji Subhash Palace, Delhi

When: Sept 4 to 10

Timings: 4pm to 12pm

DITCHING PLASTIC GLASSES AND PLATES

Eco-friendly, sustainable, and laden with festive spirit, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti’s Ganesh Chautruthi celebrations is all this and more. Organised on the theme of Clean India, Green India, the fest will see a 3.5 feet idol made of clay and floral colours. This year, the samiti has banned the use of plastic glasses and plates, and instead will be using steel plates and glasses offered by a social green initiative, Crockery Bank. They also be distributing plants to encourage residents to carry back home and plant them in residential sectors. Also, catch cultural programmes from September 3 everyday at 8pm, a theatrical act by Pushkar Shrotri on September 6, and a musical act by Do Re Mi Delhi on September 4.

Where: Huda Community Centre, Sector 27, Gurugram

When: September 2 to 8

Timing: 7.30am onwards

A POLYTHENE FREE PUJA

Responding to the call of the PM the puja committee is set to make the pandal polythene bag-free. Odiya Ganesh Puja is commemorating its 10th puja this year. The theme of Puja this time is wrapped with the concern for the environment. Every element in the Puja is made using eco-friendly products. The idol is made of bio-degradable materials. And bio degradable plates will be used for serving meals. The evenings will see cultural programs capturing the odia flavour with Odissi dances and other cultural programs.

Where: Kendriya Vihar, Sector 56, Gurugram

On Till: September 4

Timing: 9am to 1pm and 6pm to 10pm

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:43 IST