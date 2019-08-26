Gaya writer selected for post doctoral honour by Vishwa Hindi Parishad

more-lifestyle

Known trade unionist, writer and journalist Amar Nath Pathak’s researched write-up on Mahatma Gandhi and Khadi has been selected for post doctoral honour by the Vishwa Hindi Parishad. The Parishad will confer on him the post doctoral honour (D Lit) on September 13-14, during the international conference on Hindi language and literature, scheduled at the NDMC auditorium in New Delhi.

Eminent writers, poets and activists of national and international repute are scheduled to join the conference, organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Pathak who has already been awarded a PhD in journalism from Magadh University in 2014 last, has been writing for different vernacular dailies and periodicals. Presently an administrative officer in Magadh University, Pathak is also known for his leadership in the university employees’ association as he had agitations against corruption, nepotism, favouritism and chaotic academic situations in the past.

‘’Writing has been my hobby since my school days. I have written a large number of articles on Hindi language and literature. Despite my pre-engagements in my university job, I manage to steal some time to pick up the pen to pen down something. Earlier I had worked as academic correspondent for Hindustan, a Hindi daily, Sahara Hindi newspaper and Dainik Bhaskar. I have also written over a dozen write-ups on Mahatma Gandhi. One of the write-ups on Gandhi has now been selected by the Vishwa Hindi Parishad for the post doctoral honour’’, Amar Nath Pathak said.

Earlier this year Pathak was awarded the Vishwa Hindi Jyoti Samman by the Uttar Pradesh Mandal of America (UPMA). “Receiving awards is very pleasant for me as it seems someone is recognising my writings. But I don’t write for awards. I can’t live without writing as it adds to my energy and zeal’’, said Pathak.

