Google Doodle commemorates Children’s Day 2018 with Doodle4Google

Google on Wednesday brought in Children’s Day celebrations by dedicating a special doodle on the occasion. The featured doodle has been created by a school student from Mumbai who has won the Doodle4Google 2018 competition in India. The winner is a Mumbai schoolgirl, Pingla Rahul More of J. B. Vachha High School whose doodle is called Galaxy, Space Exploration. She was amongst 75,000 other students from around the country who produced amazing work in response to this year’s theme - What inspires me?

In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru, who was born on this day, was fondly called Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru), and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru on May 27 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children’s Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late Prime Minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 10:22 IST