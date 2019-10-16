e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Quotes, wishes, images, cards, pictures and messages

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Karwa Chauth, a prominent festival of Hindus is a day when married women fast throughout the day with the hope of their husband’s good health and longevity.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Karwa Chauth is the day when women observe fasts for their spouse’s longevity.
Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Karwa Chauth is the day when women observe fasts for their spouse’s longevity. (Shutterstock)
         

Karwa Chauth, a prominent festival of Hindus is a day when married women fast throughout the day with the hope of their husband’s good health and longevity. Clad in ethic wear with mehendi on their hands, women dress up to perform rituals and open their fasts only after moon rise.This is said to strengthen the bond a husband shares with his wife.

Though love can never be expressed through words, you can definitely remind your spouse about the affection you have for them through a text. Here are a few wishes you can send on the day:

As you celebrate the beautiful bond of marriage, we wish you a life of full of love and togetherness . Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

Hindustantimes

Together we will be forever and never apart, no matter how much the distance you will always remain in my heart. Happy Karva Chauth 2019!

Day seems to be too long and the moon doesn’t show. Thirsty and hungry yet always on the go. We salute Indian women for their sacrifice and the love they have for us. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

Hindustantimes

The mangal sutra will always remind you of me and the promises that bind us together. For you I will always be there. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

You are the best thing that has happened to me.With you, I feel liberated. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

You are my first love and I’m willing to take a chance; until life is through, I’ll still be loving you. I will be true to you, just a promise from you will do. Happy Karva Chauth 2019!

May this Karwa Chauth strengthen the bond between the two of you. May the Almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life. Happy Karva Chauth 2019!

May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

As you pray for the longevity of your spouse, may you be blessed with all that your heart desires. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

A dark cloud of gloom is hovering my heart, am praying for your happiness and long life, you are always in my heart, missing you very much on this Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 11:13 IST

tags
top news
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Enforcement Directorate arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Enforcement Directorate arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersNeena GuptaPriyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanArvind KejriwalWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle