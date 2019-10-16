Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Quotes, wishes, images, cards, pictures and messages

more-lifestyle

Karwa Chauth, a prominent festival of Hindus is a day when married women fast throughout the day with the hope of their husband’s good health and longevity. Clad in ethic wear with mehendi on their hands, women dress up to perform rituals and open their fasts only after moon rise.This is said to strengthen the bond a husband shares with his wife.

Though love can never be expressed through words, you can definitely remind your spouse about the affection you have for them through a text. Here are a few wishes you can send on the day:

As you celebrate the beautiful bond of marriage, we wish you a life of full of love and togetherness . Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

Together we will be forever and never apart, no matter how much the distance you will always remain in my heart. Happy Karva Chauth 2019!

Day seems to be too long and the moon doesn’t show. Thirsty and hungry yet always on the go. We salute Indian women for their sacrifice and the love they have for us. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

The mangal sutra will always remind you of me and the promises that bind us together. For you I will always be there. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

You are the best thing that has happened to me.With you, I feel liberated. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

You are my first love and I’m willing to take a chance; until life is through, I’ll still be loving you. I will be true to you, just a promise from you will do. Happy Karva Chauth 2019!

May this Karwa Chauth strengthen the bond between the two of you. May the Almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life. Happy Karva Chauth 2019!

May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

As you pray for the longevity of your spouse, may you be blessed with all that your heart desires. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

A dark cloud of gloom is hovering my heart, am praying for your happiness and long life, you are always in my heart, missing you very much on this Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

