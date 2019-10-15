Ssharad and Ripci Malhotra’s Karva Chauth celebration will be a ‘big pomp and joy affair’

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:41 IST

It’s their first Karva Chauth, and actor Ssharad Malhotra and wife, fashion designer Ripci, who tied the knot on April 20, are going to make it a fun and romantic affair. While Ssharad plans to tease Ripci by eating in front of her, and sending her the food pictures and videos, Ripci says she will make sure that after breaking the fast, Ssharad pampers her by feeding every bite from his hand. Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Are you both excited about your first Karva Chauth?

Ripci: I find it very romantic! It’ like two-three day of celebration, applying mehendi (henna), dressing up and the ceremony itself looks so fun. It’s in a way telling your husband that you mean the world to me and of course, you are doing this festival for the longevity of your husband but there is more to it. My mom and mother-in-law will be guiding me throughout and prepare sargi (morning meal for the one who’s fasting) for me. I’m looking forward to it.

Ssharad: We are flying to Kolkata to [meet] our parents and celebrate it with pomp and joy, and it’s going to be a one big family affair. Staying without a single sip of water throughout the day is extremely challenging and Ripci doing it for me makes me feel so loveable. The thought of feeding her the first morsel to break her fast is special.

Q. Are you also going to fast with Ripci?

Ssharad: I’ll be working all day long for my daily soap and fly in the evening to Kolkata, so fasting and not drinking water throughout the day will be very difficult. But yes, I’ll give all my support and love to her. I might play around by teasing her a bit by sending pictures of me feasting on yummy food all day, and I’ll also eat in front of her (laughs).

Ripci: After breaking the fast, I will ensure that Ssharad feeds me every bite from his hand. I deserve this pampering (laughs)! But the fact is, I can’t have meals without him. We promise each other that we’ll have at least one meal together whether he comes back at 2.30am or 5am (Ssharad is presently shooting for the daily soap Muskaan), which happens most of the time due to his work schedule. The beauty of our relationship is that whatever time we get, even if it is 10 minutes, we make the most of it.

Q. Since Ripci is doing it for your long life, what do you wish for her this Karva Chauth?

Ssharad: I just wish Ripci to have a very long, healthy and happy life. As a husband, I’ll be as responsible, loving and giving as I can be. I wish that we both get to spend a lot of quality time with each other since it becomes very difficult; we both have two different professions.

Q. Any plans of having a baby?

Ripci: As of now, we aren’t thinking about it. But may be in a year a two... We want to make sure that we are ready as parents, and have time to raise the child on our own without depending on a nanny.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@Sangeeta_Yadavv

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:40 IST