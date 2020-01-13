Happy Lohri 2020: Here are some lip-smacking delicacies to celebrate Lohri.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 13, 2020

The festival of Lohri has a lot to offer—great food, a taste of tradition, dance and dhol. Apart from its association with great joy and fervour, Lohri marks the harvest of rabi crops.

Every year, January 13, people in biting cold, light fire, sing folk songs including the ones celebrating the spirit of Dulla Bhatti – the legend, who saved girls from abduction, and helped them get married. This merriment is also a site for some lip smacking delights, so we share a few recipes, which are sure to brighten your mood up.

Gazak ice cream, caramel popcorn

Ingredients: 250gms vanilla bean ice cream, 150gms peanut gazak , 20gms corn, 100gms sugar and 1 gm saffron.

Method: Fine crush 100gms peanut gazak in a blender. Keeping some aside for the garnish, mix the rest of it with saffron and vanilla ice cream in a bowl and refrigerate for two hours. Keep the pan on a medium flame and add some corn and sugar in it. Cover the pan until they pop and keep it aside. For the plating, take out two scoops of gazak and saffron ice-cream in a bowl and garnish it with gazak and caramel popcorn.

Recipe by Chef Saurabh Udinia, Farzi Cafe

Sarson ka saag and Makke Ki Roti

Sarson ka saag

Ingredients: 150gms sarson saag, 150gms spinach, 30gms green chillies, 30gms ginger, 100gms tomato puree, salt (as per taste), 40gms desi ghee, 5gms jeera, 5gms kitchen king and 5gms deggi mirch.

Method: Wash the spinach and boil it in a cooker. After it’s perfectly boiled, put it in a mixer to prepare its puree. Take a pan, add then some ghee, ginger and green chillies. Add tomato puree and let it cook for a while. Then add the pureed spinach and cook it. Season it with salt and deggi mirch.

Makke Ki Roti

Ingredients: 100gms makki ka atta, 50gms mashed potatoes, 3gms kasoori methi, salt ( as per taste), pinch of deggi mirch and 20gms desi ghee.

Method: Take makki ka atta and boiled mashed potatoes, green chillies, chopped coriander leaves, dried kasoori methi and salt. Knead the makki ka atta with mashed potatoes and other ingredients. Just add a few drops of hot water while kneading the dough and let it rest in the fridge for 30 mins. Take out the dough and divide into desired size and with the help of rolling pin roll out the roti. Now put this on the tawa and apply ghee on both sides.

Recipes by Chef Aashish Singh of Cafe Delhi Heights

Til ke laddoo

Ingredients: 500gms Sesame seeds (Til seeds), 500gms Nolen gur, 250gms desiccated coconut, 100gms honey. 250gms roasted peanuts, 200gms roasted cashew nuts, 10gms cardamom powder and 70gms desi ghee.

Method: Keep a flat nonstick Kadai on medium heat. Add sesame seeds in it and dry roast them till the seeds change color. Remove and keep it aside. Dry roast the peanuts till they’re brown and keep them aside for cooling and ground them into a coarse mixture.

In the same pan, dry roast the desiccated coconut till it is golden brown and keep it aside, and then repeat the same process with cashew nuts. Mix all the ingredients together with cardamom powder and keep it aside.

For the jaggery syrup, heat the kadai and add the powdered jaggery with one cup of water and keep stirring till all the lumps are mixed and reaches a soft boiled stage — which means when you add a drop of jaggery syrup on the table it has to stay in the shape of a drop and not spread.

Once you remove the jaggery out it should be sticky and have the soft ball shape. At this point switch of the flame, add the dry roasted mixture carefully and mix well. After waiting for a few minutes, apply some ghee on to your palm and start making small balls and keep it on a plate to retain its shape.

Chef Vaibhav, chef at Mic Drop

